Joan Marie LOWE


1934 - 2019
Joan Marie LOWE Notice
LOWE Joan Marie At Calvary Hospital, with her loving family by her side on Thursday 25th September 2019, of Osborne Avenue, Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of John. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip & Jocelyn, Frances & Marcus, Stephen & Angela, David & Cathy and Michael & Kerin. Loving grandma of her fourteen grandchildren. Aged 84 years.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Rd, Kooringal on Monday 30th September 2019, commencing at 1:30pm. Following prayers after Mass, the cortege will leave for The Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019
