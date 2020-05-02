|
O'MAHONEY Joan Mary Passed away on Monday, 27 April 2020. Late of Larmer Street, Narrandera. Beloved wife of Brian. Loving mother and mother in law of John & Angela, Megan & Bob, Brooke & Corrie and Dominic & Priscilla. Adored grandmother of Zac, Sarah, William, Jack, Gabby, Charlie, Ruby, Isabella, Emily and Tom. Cherished sister and Aunty. Aged 83 years. Resting peacefully in Gods care. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a private family graveside service was held at the Narrandera Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 2, 2020