Joan Mary TIPPING

Joan Mary TIPPING In Memoriam
Joan Mary Tipping 15.10.39 - 26.4.19 Wife, mother, step mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Our first year of missing you my darling as you are now our star in Heaven. We are sending a dove to Heaven with a parcel on its wings, be careful when you open it, its full of beautiful things. Inside is a million hugs and kisses to say how much we miss you and send you all our love. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain to walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again. All our love Allan (Dad), children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2020
