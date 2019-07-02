Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan RIGBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan RIGBY

Add a Memory
Joan RIGBY Notice
RIGBY Joan of Wagga Wagga and formerly of Wellington, New Zealand. Passed away peacefully at Loreto Home of Compassion Chapel on Saturday 29th June 2019.



Daughter of Charles and Julia Rigby (both dec'd) and sister of Richard 'Dick' (dec'd).



A Requiem mass for the Repose of Joan Rigby's Soul will be held at Loreto Home of Compassion, Bardia Street, Ashmont, on Thursday 4th July 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Rest In Peace



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.