RIGBY Joan of Wagga Wagga and formerly of Wellington, New Zealand. Passed away peacefully at Loreto Home of Compassion Chapel on Saturday 29th June 2019.
Daughter of Charles and Julia Rigby (both dec'd) and sister of Richard 'Dick' (dec'd).
A Requiem mass for the Repose of Joan Rigby's Soul will be held at Loreto Home of Compassion, Bardia Street, Ashmont, on Thursday 4th July 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Rest In Peace
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 2, 2019