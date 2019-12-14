|
SOMERVILLE Joan Peacefully at home on Wednesday 11th December 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas Somerville. Dearly loved mother of Lynn Bee, and Phillip (dec'd). Devoted Grandma of Paul and Louise, Nadina, Matt and Kim, and "GG" of Amy and Tom, Ella and Arlie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Robert and Ollie Morrow, Stanley and Lillian Morrow, Herbert and Gwen Morrow, Jean Morrow, Olive and Henry Falloon, Lesley Morrow (all dec'd) Margaret Morrow, Jack (dec'd) and Myra Somerville, James Somerville (dec'd), Ross Somerville (dec'd), and Janet Waho (dec'd). In her 99th year. 'Loved and remembered every day.' A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 18th December 2019 commencing at 10am. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 14, 2019