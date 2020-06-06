Home

Johannes Adolph "Joe" MATTO


1925 - 2020
Johannes Adolph "Joe" MATTO Notice
MATTO Johannes "Joe" Adolph Passed away peacefully at the Mary Potter Nursing Home, Wagga, on Monday June 1st 2020. Aged 95 Years. Beloved husband of Barbara (dec'd). Much loved dad and father-in-law of Richard & Trish, Michael & Carolyn, Carl & Andrew, David & Vicki and Diane & John. Loving Opa of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was much loved, admired and now missed by many.



Joe's family would like to thank all the staff from the Mary Potter Nursing Home for their love and care.



A livestream of Joe's Service will be available to view through Facebook on Wednesday, 10th June 2020, commencing at 11:00AM. Please go to 'Beavan's Funeral Home' Facebook page and join the group 'Johannes 'Joe' Matto Funeral Service'.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 6, 2020
