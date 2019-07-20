Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for John ELLIOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Alfred ELLIOTT


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
John Alfred ELLIOTT Notice
ELLIOTT John Alfred Passed away at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Monday 15th July 2019, late of Peter Street, Wagga Wagga. Loved father of Merryl Pendergast, Michael Elliott (dec'd) and Bronwyn Elliott (dec'd). Loving grandfather of Kelly, Liam, and Jaala and great-grandfather to Ella, Pippa and Augusta. Former husband of Alison (nee Nash - dec'd). Loved son of Claude and Kathleen Elliott (both dec'd), and loved brother of Eva Elliott and Triff Elliott (both dec'd).



'A life well lived.'



Privately cremated.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.