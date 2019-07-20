|
|
ELLIOTT John Alfred Passed away at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Monday 15th July 2019, late of Peter Street, Wagga Wagga. Loved father of Merryl Pendergast, Michael Elliott (dec'd) and Bronwyn Elliott (dec'd). Loving grandfather of Kelly, Liam, and Jaala and great-grandfather to Ella, Pippa and Augusta. Former husband of Alison (nee Nash - dec'd). Loved son of Claude and Kathleen Elliott (both dec'd), and loved brother of Eva Elliott and Triff Elliott (both dec'd).
'A life well lived.'
Privately cremated.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 20, 2019