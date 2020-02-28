Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:30 PM
St Mary's Catholic Church, Lockhart
More Obituaries for John GLEESON
John Allan GLEESON


1930 - 2020
John Allan GLEESON Notice
GLEESON John Allan (Allan)

22.10.1930 - 25.2.2020

Passed away at peacefully at Orange. Loving father and father in law of Des and Susan, Elizabeth and Andrew, Monica and Gary, Jennifer and Lyle, Marie and Craig, Richard and Annabelle and fun loving Pop to his grandchildren.



His laughter and smile will be missed.

He will always be in our hearts.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Lockhart on Monday 2nd March 2020 commencing at 2.30pm. Following Prayers after Mass the cortege will proceed to the Lockhart Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to Buy A Bale.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020
