LANG, John Angus Dunmore (Langy) Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday 14th March 2020. Late of Waratah Street, Leeton. Beloved husband of Carol. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jane, Chrissy & Neil, Tegan, and Josh & Jess. Cherished Pa of Connor, Kaleb, Audrey, Chester, Jaxon and Eloise. Loved son-in-law of Beryl & Colin (dec'd) Ahern, and brother-in-law & uncle of the Ahern family. Aged 64 years 'Resting peacefully' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed a memorial service and interment of ashes will be held graveside at the Leeton Lawn Cemetery on Friday 20th March 2020 commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020