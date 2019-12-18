Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Lake Albert Road
Wagga Wagga
John Anthony HOSIE


1938 - 2019
John Anthony HOSIE Notice
HOSIE John Anthony 11/06/1938 - 17/12/2019

Passed away peacefully at Emily Gardens The Rock with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, 17th December 2019 formerly of Milbrulong & Wagga Wagga. Loved husband of Mollie (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of John & Cheryl, Gerard & Jemima, Kevin & Tatiana, Bernadette & Brendan, Daniel & Sonia, Martin & Kylie, Peter, Gregory & Loren and Therese & Christopher. Cherished Pop of his 19 grandchildren. Aged 81 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



'Reunited with his beloved wife Mollie'



A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of John Anthony Hosie will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 23rd December 2019. Following the Mass commencing at 11.00am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Emily Gardens, The Rock will be accepted at the Church.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019
