SHEAHAN (Jack) John Augustine NX156577
Passed away peacefully at The Nan Roberts Community on Tuesday 4th February 2020. Loved father and father-in-law to Mariana, Judith and Chris, Paul, Margaret, Philip and Robyn, Catherine and Peter. Loved grandfather and great grandfather. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 102 years young.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul will be held in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke Street Wagga Wagga, on Monday 10th February 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. Following prayers after Mass, the cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020