John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Requiem Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Bourke Street
Wagga Wagga
View Map
More Obituaries for John SHEAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Augustine SHEAHAN


1917 - 2020
John Augustine SHEAHAN Notice
SHEAHAN (Jack) John Augustine NX156577



Passed away peacefully at The Nan Roberts Community on Tuesday 4th February 2020. Loved father and father-in-law to Mariana, Judith and Chris, Paul, Margaret, Philip and Robyn, Catherine and Peter. Loved grandfather and great grandfather. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 102 years young.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul will be held in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke Street Wagga Wagga, on Monday 10th February 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. Following prayers after Mass, the cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo


logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
