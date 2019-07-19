|
|
LEIGH-COOPER John Bruce At Mary Potter Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 17th July 2019. Beloved husband of Georgina (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Andrew & Susan, Matthew & Dianne, Timothy and Victoria & David. Cherished grandfather of Gretta, Wilson, Grace, Lewis, Christopher, Krystal, Jesse and Emma and great-grandfather of Nate and Summer. Aged 82 years.
'Home at Last'
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, Fernleigh Road, Wagga Wagga on Monday 22nd July 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 19, 2019