John Colin (Mick) STEVENS


1947 - 2019
John Colin (Mick) STEVENS Notice
STEVENS John Colin (Mick) Passed away at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Monday 19th August 2019. Loving husband of Beryl. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ronald, Kevin, Mo and Danielle, Adored Pop of 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. One of 12 children of the late Bill and Joan Stevens (late of Jugiong). Aged 72 years.



'Forever in our hearts.'



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel on Monday 26th August 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019
