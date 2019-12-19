|
WHILES John Harold Of Wagga Wagga and formerly of Junee. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 17th December 2019. Beloved husband of Pamela and dearly loved father and father in law of Michael and Melinda, Nicole, Tanya and Scott Thompson. Loving brother of Peter, Denise, Christine, Noreen, Elaine, Sonia, and their families. Adored Grandpa of Lucas, Dylan, Aden and Jake.
Aged 74 years
At Rest
The relatives and friends of the late Mr John Harold Whiles are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Monday 23rd December 2019. A Graveside Service will be held in the Junee Lawn Cemetery commencing at 10.00am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of John to the Heart Foundation, reply paid 9966, Sydney NSW 2001 or heartfoundation.org.au. Donations will also be received at his service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019