CUMMINS Dr. John Henry Passed away peacefully at Calvary Riverina Hospital on Wednesday, 15th April 2020. Beloved husband of Jenny. Father and father-in-law of Elizabeth & Angelo, Andrew & Sally, Luke, Nicholas & Luke and Sarah & Ruari. Grandfather of Ben and Anna, Phoebe and Oscar, Eloise and Jemima. Stepfather of Justin, Natalie, Chris and Andrew. Aged 78 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A private service will take place on
Friday, 24th April 2020.
If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on (02) 6921 4913.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020