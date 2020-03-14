|
POILE John Henry George Passed away peacefully at The RSL Remembrance Village on Thursday 12th March 2020 aged 94. Loving husband of Mary, and father and father-in-law of Kerry and John, and Graeme and Sue. Adored 'Grandpa' to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Will be always remembered and sadly missed.
Following a private burial, a Memorial Service to Celebrate John's life will be held in the Chapel at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery on Monday 23rd March 2020 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2020