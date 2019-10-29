|
MORGAN John Henry 'Jack'
At Calvary Hospital on Saturday 26th October 2019. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Cherished father and father-in-law of John & Amanda Morgan, Fiona & Andrew Lloyd, Nicholas Morgan & Patrice Whiteman. Beloved grandfather of Alastair, Amelia, Tully, Grayce, Lachlan, Nataliah and Zoe. Aged 84 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of John will be held in St. John's Anglican Church, Church St, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 31st October 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the church on behalf of Amie St. Clair Melanoma Trust.
Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2019