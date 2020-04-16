|
MOLLER John Ignatius 9th May 1939 - 13th April 2020 - Aged 80 years John passed away peacefully on the 13 th of April 2020 with his beloved wife Maggie Mae beside him. We wish to thank all the staff at the Royal Darwin Hospital who gave him treatment and care. Our special thanks go to all of the staff at the RDH hospice/Palliative Care Unit - you are all angels and the journey we faced with John was made lighter by your kindness, consideration & care of John, Maggie and their 2 daughters Debbie & Donna who surrounded him throughout his final days. We would like to acknowledge the following long-term medical professionals: Dr. Philip Glynatsis his GP of 2+ Decades Dr. Dev Tilakaratne his Dermatologist Dr. Dan Campbell - Specialist Dr. Jean Cohen - Dentist Annabel Tayes - RN We are sure that you would all agree that John was a unique and involved patient, always researching & striving for best outcomes. We thank you all for stretching yourselves to accommodate him - please accept our heartfelt gratitude and know that he felt you were all like mates to him. To the staff and fellow residents of Tiwi Gardens .. John enjoyed his friendships and community life with you all - village life suited him. In his usual style he was very interactive with the management and maintenance team .. thank you Amy Tresize for your endless patience and support and to Callum & Leon, John says "keep up the good work!" John had a long and distinguished military career and was a decorated Vietnam War Vet. When working in Supply whilst stationed in Melbourne, he was responsible for Military Contributions to rebuild Darwin after the devastation of Cyclone Tracy and ironically ended up moving to this very special place. To his military brothers we thank you for your comradeship and for remaining connected to John. To Sue McCallum and all at the RSL we are so grateful for all you have done for us during this very difficult time. As a family we felt honoured to March on ANZAC Day with John but he was especially proud to March with his Grandchildren. John is survived by his beautiful, loving wife Maggie Mae, his two daughters & their husbands; Debbie, Donna, Mark & Greg. His Grandchildren John, Jasmine & Jade & their partners Renee, Matt & Anthony and his Great Grandchildren Nixon, Sage & Hendrix. He was a most treasured, beloved & cherished member of our family. He has many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins etc. all of whom loved him dearly and the feeling was mutual. John's great passion was for his AFL team Carlton - GO THE BLUES!! John's funeral will be held at 1:30pm on Friday 17 th April at the Thorak Chapel. Please note that due to the restrictions protecting us all from Covid19 it is a closed funeral, however it is hoped that we can conduct a memorial however at this stage we have no further details. Simplicity Funerals NT 08 8941 1633
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020