|
|
MALONEY John James Passed away at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Thursday 5th March 2020. Loved husband of Faye. Loving father and father-in-law of Adam and Helen, Ben and Simone, Kate and Drew. Cherished Pa of Jessica, Georgia, Matilda, Isaac, Grace, Lily and Jim. Loved brother of Sr Colleen, Kathy, Helen, Moya and Patricia. Aged 76 years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St Michael's Catholic Church, Coolamon on Thursday 12th March 2020 commencing at 11am. Following Prayers after Mass the cortege will proceed to the Coolamon Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Coolamon-Ganmain MPS would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2020