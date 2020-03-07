Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St Michael's Catholic Church
Coolamon
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John MALONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John James MALONEY


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
John James MALONEY Notice
MALONEY John James Passed away at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Thursday 5th March 2020. Loved husband of Faye. Loving father and father-in-law of Adam and Helen, Ben and Simone, Kate and Drew. Cherished Pa of Jessica, Georgia, Matilda, Isaac, Grace, Lily and Jim. Loved brother of Sr Colleen, Kathy, Helen, Moya and Patricia. Aged 76 years.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St Michael's Catholic Church, Coolamon on Thursday 12th March 2020 commencing at 11am. Following Prayers after Mass the cortege will proceed to the Coolamon Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Coolamon-Ganmain MPS would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -