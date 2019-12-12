Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Leeton Lawn Cemetery
john joseph allen BOURKE Notice
BOURKE John Joseph Allen Passed away on Monday 9th December 2019. Late of Carramar Nursing Home, Leeton & formerly of Macquarie Street, Wamoon. Dearly loved father of Brendan, Gabrielle, Joshua, Luke and David. Cherished Poppy of all his grandchildren & great grandchildren. Dear brother & brother-in-law of Emily & Peter (dec'd) Ward, Kevin & Rita, Brian (dec'd), Robyn (dec'd) and their families. Aged 71 years. "Resting peacefully in God's care" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that John's funeral service will be held graveside at the Leeton Lawn Cemetery on Monday 16th December 2019 commencing at 10.30am.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
