|
|
BOURKE John Joseph Allen Passed away on Monday 9th December 2019. Late of Carramar Nursing Home, Leeton & formerly of Macquarie Street, Wamoon. Dearly loved father of Brendan, Gabrielle, Joshua, Luke and David. Cherished Poppy of all his grandchildren & great grandchildren. Dear brother & brother-in-law of Emily & Peter (dec'd) Ward, Kevin & Rita, Brian (dec'd), Robyn (dec'd) and their families. Aged 71 years. "Resting peacefully in God's care" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that John's funeral service will be held graveside at the Leeton Lawn Cemetery on Monday 16th December 2019 commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019