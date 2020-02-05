Home

Maurice R Moroney & Co Funeral Directors
12 Belmore Street
Junee, New South Wales 2663
02 6924 3068
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:30 PM
Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel
Brunskill Road
Wagga Wagga
John KEMP Notice
KEMP John Of Junee, on Sunday 2nd February 2020. Beloved son of the late Bill and Clare Kemp. Loving brother of Peter and Dorothy. Dearly loved uncle of his Niece and Nephews.

Aged 66 years

At Rest



The relatives and friends of the late John Kemp are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Friday 7th February 2020. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road Wagga Wagga commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 5, 2020
