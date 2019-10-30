|
BROMLEY Dr. John Thomas Passed away peacefully at Loreto Home of Compassion on Sunday, 27th October 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Craig & Gaye and Ian (dec'd). Cherished grandad of Scott & Megan, Amanda & Chris Cherry and Evan & Monique. Adored great-grandad of Isla, Eddie, James, Ben, Maggie and Sam. Aged 90 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Dr. John Bromley will be held at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Monday, 4th November 2019, commencing at 10:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019