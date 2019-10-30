Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for John BROMLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. John Thomas BROMLEY


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Dr. John Thomas BROMLEY Notice
BROMLEY Dr. John Thomas Passed away peacefully at Loreto Home of Compassion on Sunday, 27th October 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Craig & Gaye and Ian (dec'd). Cherished grandad of Scott & Megan, Amanda & Chris Cherry and Evan & Monique. Adored great-grandad of Isla, Eddie, James, Ben, Maggie and Sam. Aged 90 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A Service to Celebrate the life of Dr. John Bromley will be held at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Monday, 4th November 2019, commencing at 10:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.