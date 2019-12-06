Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St Michael's Cathedral
Johnston Street
Wagga Wagga
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Wagga Wagga Monumental Cemetery
Kooringal Road
View Map
John Thomas GRAINGER


1930 - 2019
John Thomas GRAINGER Notice
GRAINGER John Thomas Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Wednesday 4th December 2019. Beloved husband of Winsome(dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to Terry and Cheryl, Peter and Jenny and Ian and Carol. Loving Pop od Corey, Jamie and Renee, Alyce and Sean, Emily and Thomas, and 12 Great Grandchildren. Aged 89 years.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for John in St Michael's Cathedral, Johnston Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 11th December 2019, commencing at 10.30am. Following mass the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Monumental Cemetery, Kooringal Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019
