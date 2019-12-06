|
|
GRAINGER John Thomas Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Wednesday 4th December 2019. Beloved husband of Winsome(dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to Terry and Cheryl, Peter and Jenny and Ian and Carol. Loving Pop od Corey, Jamie and Renee, Alyce and Sean, Emily and Thomas, and 12 Great Grandchildren. Aged 89 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for John in St Michael's Cathedral, Johnston Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 11th December 2019, commencing at 10.30am. Following mass the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Monumental Cemetery, Kooringal Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019