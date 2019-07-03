|
ANNETTS John Vincent Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Friday, 28th June 2019. Of Wagga Wagga and the Rock, formerly of Tumut. Loved father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be sadly missed. Aged 78 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of John Vincent Annetts will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 5th July 2019 commencing at 11am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 3, 2019