Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for John ANNETTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Vincent ANNETTS

John Vincent ANNETTS Notice
ANNETTS John Vincent Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Friday, 28th June 2019. Of Wagga Wagga and the Rock, formerly of Tumut. Loved father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be sadly missed. Aged 78 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of John Vincent Annetts will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 5th July 2019 commencing at 11am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.