GALLAGHER (nee Jones) Joyce Alison 24.1.1925 - 11.3.2020
Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital. Much loved wife of Harry (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Carole and Ian Harrison, and James Gallagher. Adored Nan of Krista and Jason, Jody and Josh, Fleur and PJ, David and Cara, Patrick and Jay. Loving Great-grandmother of Madison, Connor, Ryley, Nate, Chloe, Taylor, Bailey, Logan and Sebastian.
'Rest in Peace.'
A Service to Celebrate Joyce's life will be held in the Chapel of the Wagga Wagga LawnCemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Friday 20th March 2020 commencing at 2.30pm. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2020