John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:30 PM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery
Brunskill Road
Lake Albert
Joyce Alison GALLAGHER


1925 - 2020
Joyce Alison GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER (nee Jones) Joyce Alison 24.1.1925 - 11.3.2020



Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital. Much loved wife of Harry (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Carole and Ian Harrison, and James Gallagher. Adored Nan of Krista and Jason, Jody and Josh, Fleur and PJ, David and Cara, Patrick and Jay. Loving Great-grandmother of Madison, Connor, Ryley, Nate, Chloe, Taylor, Bailey, Logan and Sebastian.



'Rest in Peace.'



A Service to Celebrate Joyce's life will be held in the Chapel of the Wagga Wagga LawnCemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Friday 20th March 2020 commencing at 2.30pm. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2020
