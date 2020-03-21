Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Joyce Anne RAULSTON


1930 - 2020
Joyce Anne RAULSTON Notice
RAULSTON (nee Ridley) Joyce Anne 4.8.1930 - 19.3.2020

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Loreto Home of Compassion on Thursday, 19th March 2020. Beloved wife of Harold (dec'd). Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Virginia & Geoff Byrne, Lynette & Russell Burgess, Shane & Susan, Cherie & Wayne Carroll, Lee & Dennis Purcell, Terrence & Maureen, Glenn and Barry & Yvonne. Treasured Nan & Little Nan of her 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



'Rest In Peace'



A Private Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Joyce Anne Raulston will be held for immediate family.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2020
