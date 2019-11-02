Home

Joyce Edith NEWELL


1932 - 2019
Joyce Edith NEWELL Notice
NEWELL (nee Hardwick) Joyce Edith 7.6.1932 - 29.10.2019



Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday 29th October 2019, formerly of The Rock. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon Newell. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Elaine and John, Keith and Rhonda. Adored Nan of Raelene, Ryan, Tanya, Charlene and Wade, and Old-Nan of her 9 great-grandchildren. Loved eldest daughter of the late George and Oriel Hardwick (The Rock). Loved sister of Gwen, Eric, Dawn (dec'd), Ivan, Noel, Ross (dec'd), Doreen, Roslyn, and Christine.



'Loved and remembered always.'



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Service to be held on Monday 4th November 2019 in The Rock Lawn Cemetery commencing at 2pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 2, 2019
