ANGEL (Fox) Joyce Isabel Passed away peacefully at The Haven, Nan Roberts on Friday, January 3rd 2020.
Aged 93 years.
Loving wife of Leonard (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce & Lyn and Diane & Lindsay. Devoted Nan of Scott & Raegan, Jeff & Tamara, Kate & Gus, Paula & David, Darren & Katherine and Andrew.
Great grandmother of Riley, Josh, Maddie, Henry, Eloise, Molly, Billy, Archie, Brad and Matty. Respected sister of Ivan, Jack and Gloria, all deceased.
'Always in our Hearts'
Funeral details will be advised at a later date.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 4, 2020