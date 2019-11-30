Home

Joyce Lorraine MASTERS

Joyce Lorraine MASTERS Notice
MASTERS (Harris) Joyce Lorraine Of Tumut, passed away peacefully at Bupa Aged Care, Tumut on Monday, 25th November 2019. Loved wife of Neil (dec'd). Loved mother of Bruce, William, Colin, Alan and Trevor. Cherished by her grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Aged 91 years.



A Service in Loving Memory of the Life of Joyce Masters will be held at the St Stephens Uniting Church, Wynyard Street Tumut, on Monday 2nd December 2019 commencing at 11am. Following the service, the cortege will process to the Tumut Lawn Cemetery, Capper Street. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



~Rest In Peace~



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 30, 2019
