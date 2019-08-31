|
STEVENS Joyce (previously Nolan, Nee Denton) Late of Boambee East. After a long battle with illness Joyce passed away at Bellingen Acute Care on the 13th August 2019. She was the beloved mother of Mark (dec), Pam Atkinson, Stephen Nolan and Robyn and Geoffrey and Debbie Nolan and Linda Nolan. Grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was privately cremated on the 16th August 2019. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Wednesday, 4th September 2018 commencing at 2.30 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 31, 2019