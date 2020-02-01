Home

GRAY (Brown) Judith Tassie Of Tumut, passed away suddenly on Sunday 19th January 2020 at home in Narooma, aged 72 years. Beloved wife of Mal. Loving mother and mother in law of Jo & Kamahl, Michael & Skye, Peter & Mindy. Loving Nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchild. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.



A service of thanksgiving in loving memory for the life of Judy will be held at the St Stephens Uniting Church, Wynyard street Tumut, on Thursday 6th February 2020, commencing at 11am. Following the service Judy will be privately cremated.



Rest In Peace



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 1, 2020
