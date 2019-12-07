|
DIXON Julie Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at Calvary Riverina Palliative Care Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 5th December 2019. Loving mother of Laura Dixon-Gain. Treasured daughter of Henry (dec'd) and Beryl; Loved sister of Shirley, John, Coleen, Bicki and their partners and much loved families. Aged 58 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for the life of Julie Elizabeth Dixon will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, 11th December 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. No flowers by request.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 7, 2019