ROCKLIFF (nee McPherson) Julie Maree Passed away after a long illness at Calvary Riverina Hospital, Wagga Wagga aged 61 years. Much loved daughter of John (dec'd) & Marie. Beloved Wife of 42 years of John. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lloyd & Lyn, Debbie & Jamie. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Chantelle & James and Philip (dec'd). Beloved Nana of Maddison and Kadence. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Julie's family would like to thank all the nurses, doctors and carers at the Calvary Riverina Hospital who looked after Julie through her illnesses.
'Now At Rest & Pain Free'
A Service of Prayers for the life of Julie Rockliff will be held on Wednesday, 30th October 2019, in St Michaels Cathedral, Church Street Wagga Wagga, commencing at 10:00am. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 26, 2019