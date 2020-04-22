|
ATKINSON (ELLIS, nee WOOD) June Mary 21-2-1943 - 20-4-2020 Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Loving sister of Kevin, and Alan (dec), loving mother of Karen and Craig, Michelle, and Kim. Adored Nan of her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fly with the Angels Rest in Peace Mum Private Cremation Due to the current restrictions, a celebration of June's life will be held at a later date. No flowers by request, donations to G.V Hospice Care would be appreciated. Heritage Park Funerals Numurkah 03 5862 2332
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 22, 2020