|
|
REID, June Elsie Of Tumbarumba, passed away peacefully at Tumbarumba Nursing Home, Tumbarumba on Sunday, 2nd February 2020, aged 92 years. Loved wife of George (dec'd). Adored mother and mother in law of Karen & Kevin and Wayne & Christine. Cherished nan and great nan. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of June will be held at St Jude's Anglican Church, Murray Street, Tumbarumba on Wednesday, 12th February 2020 commencing at 11:00am. The cortege will then proceed to the Tumbarumba Lawn Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Tumbarumba. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of the will be accepted at the church. ~ Rest In Peace ~ 3 Albury Street, TUMBARUMBA NSW 2653 (02) 6948 2195 all hours
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2020