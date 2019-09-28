|
CROCKER (Nee Kelsey) June Estelle Of Junee, passed away peacefully on Friday 27th September 2019. Beloved wife of the late Noel Crocker and dearly loved mother of Cathy and Dennis. Survived by her sister Sue and brother Jeffrey. Adored Nan of Sasha, Jamieson, George, Taylah, Olivia, Lilli, and Jayden.
Aged 76 years
At Rest
The relatives and friends of the late Mrs June Estelle Crocker are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Wednesday 2nd October 2019. A Graveside Service will be held in the Junee Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 28, 2019