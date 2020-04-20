|
|
MC DONOUGH June Marie (nee Russell)
Passed away at The Mary Potter Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga on Friday 17th April 2020. Dearly loved wife of Pat. Loving mother and mother in-law of Shawn and Michelle McDonough, and Kris McDonough. Adored Nanny of Jessi, Sam, Paris, Hunter, Rohan, and Connor and Great Nanny of Charli and Atlas. Beloved niece of Aubrey and Jane Russell (both deceased). Aged 79 years.
'A Truly Loving and Beautiful
Wife and Mother'
Prayers for the Eternal Repose of June's Soul will be held on Wednesday 22nd April 2020 at 2.30pm. The service will be able to be viewed via livestream link:
bit.ly/JuneMarieMcDonough
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2020