MEACHAM Justin Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday 14th March 2020, of Cumberland Court, Tatton. Cherished father of Haylee. Loving partner of Simone. Beloved son of Glen & Judy. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Jarrod & Mel and Grant and Tanya. Fond uncle of Lily, Max and Charlie. Aged 46.
'Justin will be sadly missed by his family and friends'
Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020