MEACHAM Justin A Celebration of Justin's life will be held at 561 Kooringal Rd. Wagga Wagga on Friday 27th March 2020, commencing at 2:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
The celebration falls within recent Government Regulations for public gatherings, however those in a high-risk position are encouraged to watch the live streaming of the service. Link: https://www.thestreamingguys.com.au/production/justin-meacham/. Please contact family for password.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 23, 2020