Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
561 Kooringal Rd
Wagga Wagga
Justin MEACHAM
Justin MEACHAM

Justin MEACHAM Notice
MEACHAM Justin A Celebration of Justin's life will be held at 561 Kooringal Rd. Wagga Wagga on Friday 27th March 2020, commencing at 2:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



The celebration falls within recent Government Regulations for public gatherings, however those in a high-risk position are encouraged to watch the live streaming of the service. Link: https://www.thestreamingguys.com.au/production/justin-meacham/. Please contact family for password.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 23, 2020
