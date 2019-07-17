Home

Kathleen Dorothy GOOLEY


1922 - 2019
Kathleen Dorothy GOOLEY Notice
GOOLEY Kathleen Dorothy 'Dot'

Passed away peacefully at the RSL LifeCare Remembrance Village, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 15th July 2019. Beloved wife of Snow (dec'd). Dearly loved and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Phil (dec'd) & Chris, Ray (dec'd) & Kerry, Kit & Helen, Warren & Elaine and Daryl & Martina. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of David & Rose Fatches, Gary & Kathy Fatches and Vera Blair. Aged 96 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for the life of Dot Gooley will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 19th July 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



The family will attend a private interment on Saturday.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 17, 2019
