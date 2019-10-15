|
|
MOHR, Kathleen Teresa Late of Chinchilla and formerly of Mangoplah, NSW. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 10th October 2019. Aged 92 Years Beloved wife of Harry (dec'd). Loving mother of Margaret Riley, Christine Spokes, John, Michael, Katherine Osbeiston, Phillip, Tricia Markham, Francis, and Anne, and their partners. Cherished Grandma and Great-Grandma of their families. Daughter of William and Elsie Kennedy (both dec'd). Loved sister of Mary (dec'd), Patricia Maher, and Joseph (dec'd). The relatives and friends of Kath are respectfully invited to attend her Life Celebration Service to be held at Our Lady's Help of Christians Catholic Church Chinchilla. Service commencing at 11am Thursday 17th October 2019 followed by interment at the Tanderra Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Kath's memory will be gratefully accepted by Cancer Council. KEATINGS FUNERALS 07 4662 7608
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2019