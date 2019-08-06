|
ARCHER Keita Passed away at home with her loving family by her side. Adored daughter of Vicki & Bruce. Loving sister of Braddon and cherished aunty of Logan and Liam. Dearly loved granddaughter of Digger Archer & Roy Burgess. Aged 37 years. Keita will be sadly missed by all her family and friends and will always be lovingly remembered by her hometown friends from South West Rocks.
A Service to Celebrate Keita's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 8th August 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Riverina Cancer Care will be accepted at the Chapel.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2019