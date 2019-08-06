Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Keita ARCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keita ARCHER


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Keita ARCHER Notice
ARCHER Keita Passed away at home with her loving family by her side. Adored daughter of Vicki & Bruce. Loving sister of Braddon and cherished aunty of Logan and Liam. Dearly loved granddaughter of Digger Archer & Roy Burgess. Aged 37 years. Keita will be sadly missed by all her family and friends and will always be lovingly remembered by her hometown friends from South West Rocks.



A Service to Celebrate Keita's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 8th August 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Riverina Cancer Care will be accepted at the Chapel.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.