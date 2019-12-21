|
OSMOND Kenneth Anthony On Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved father of Suzanne, Catherine, Wendy, Christine and Robert; grandpa to Tom, Ruby, Henry, Darcy, Ivy and Felix; cherished partner of Margaret Kendall (dec'd). Aged 89 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Friday 27th December 2019 commencing at10:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 21, 2019