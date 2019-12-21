Home

Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel
Brunskill Rd
Lake Albert
Kenneth Anthony OSMOND


1930 - 2019
Kenneth Anthony OSMOND Notice
OSMOND Kenneth Anthony On Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved father of Suzanne, Catherine, Wendy, Christine and Robert; grandpa to Tom, Ruby, Henry, Darcy, Ivy and Felix; cherished partner of Margaret Kendall (dec'd). Aged 89 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Friday 27th December 2019 commencing at10:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 21, 2019
