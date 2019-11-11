|
|
BAHR Kenneth Frederick
Late of Henty, passed away peacefully on
Friday 8th November 2019, aged 89 years.
Loved husband of June.
Loved father & father-in-law of
Christine & Gary, Stephen & Sharline.
Loving grandfather of Courtney, Georgia.
'In God's Loving Care'
One or the other must leave,
One or the other must stay.
One or the other must grieve,
That is forever the way.
That is the vow that was sworn,
Faithful 'till death do us part.
Braving what had to be borne,
Hiding the ache in the heart,
One, howsoever adored,
First must be summoned away.
That is the will of the Lord
One or the other must stay.
Loving husband of June
for 58 years of marriage.
The relatives and friends of the late
Mr Kenneth Frederick Bahr.
Are respectfully informed that his funeral
service will be held on Friday 15th
November 2019 commencing at 10.30am.
At St Paul's Lutheran Church, Henty,
followed by interment in the
Henty lawn cemetery.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 11, 2019