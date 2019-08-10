Home

Kenneth Henry BARDWELL


1944 - 2019
Kenneth Henry BARDWELL Notice
BARDWELL Kenneth Henry Passed away at Calvary Palliative Care Unit on Friday 2nd August 2019 surrounded by his loved ones after a long illness. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Dianne. Loved father of Kim, Stephen (dec'd) and Kelli; and father-in-law of John. Loving Grandad of Kirby and Corey, Ewen, Georgia and Will.



Loved always ... God broke our hearts

to prove he only takes the best ...



A private service was held on Thursday 8th August 2019.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 10, 2019
