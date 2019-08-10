|
|
BARDWELL Kenneth Henry Passed away at Calvary Palliative Care Unit on Friday 2nd August 2019 surrounded by his loved ones after a long illness. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Dianne. Loved father of Kim, Stephen (dec'd) and Kelli; and father-in-law of John. Loving Grandad of Kirby and Corey, Ewen, Georgia and Will.
Loved always ... God broke our hearts
to prove he only takes the best ...
A private service was held on Thursday 8th August 2019.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 10, 2019