Kenneth JARMAN


1932 - 2020
Kenneth JARMAN Notice
JARMAN Kenneth Passed away peacefully at Allawah Lodge, Coolamon on Friday, 27th March 2020, of Ganmain and formerly of Sydney. Loving son of Leslie & Kathleen (both dec'd). Loved brother of Jean-Leslie (dec'd). Treasured Long-time friend of Gwen Boughey and the Curry family. Aged 87 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A private graveside service will be held.



If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on

(02) 6921 4913.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2020
