SCHULTZ Kenneth Lyle At the Loreto Home of Compassion on Saturday 11th January 2020, late of Nilma Ave, Wagga Wagga. Beloved husband of the late Bessie Schultz. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gary & Judith, Dennis & Sandra, Kaylene & Peter Roberson and Jeanette & Chris Rodham. Loving 'Pop' of 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Survived by sister Gwen Feutrill. Aged 95 years.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Ken will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Monday 20th January 2020 commencing at 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 18, 2020