SEDGWICK Kenneth Robert [[PONCAW000187]]
Passed away peacefully at The Haven Residential Aged Care on Saturday, 21st December 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley. Loving father of Bernard, Lynette Hilton and their Partners. Cherished grandfather of his 4 grandchildren . Treasured great-grandfather of his 4 great- grandchildren. Aged 92 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate the Life Kenneth Sedgwick will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Tuesday, 24th December 2019, commencing at 10:30am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 23, 2019