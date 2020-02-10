Home

Kenneth William "Bood" SIMPSON


1944 - 2020
Kenneth William "Bood" SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON Kenneth William "Bood" At Calvary Palliative Care on Saturday 8th February 2020, of Crawford St. Wagga Wagga. Beloved husband of Pat. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Geoffrey & Bridget and Rodney & MaryLouise. Loved Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Treasured brother of his ten siblings and their families. Aged 75 years.



'One of nature's true gentlemen'



Funeral details will be published in Tuesday's Daily Advertiser.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 10, 2020
