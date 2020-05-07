Home

Watkins Funeral Directors & Monumental Masons
57 Kurrajong Avenue
Leeton, New South Wales 2705
02 6953 3499
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Coleambally Lawn Cemetery
Kevin GROVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin GROVES

Kevin GROVES Notice
GROVES Kevin Passed away on Friday 1st May 2020. Late of Bourkelands, Wagga Wagga and formerly of Coleambally. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Dearly loved father and father in law of Gayle & Steve Oakley, Robert & Christine Groves, and Margaret & Peter Stevens. Cherished grandfather of Luke, Ben, Daniel, Karl, Rachel; Jessica, Tom, Madeline; Barton, Beitris, and his 9 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Geoffrey, Mervyn (dec), Reg (dec), Phillip (dec), David (dec), Colin (dec) and families. Aged 86 years. Resting peacefully Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, relatives and friends are respectfully informed a private family graveside service will be held at the Coleambally Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 7, 2020
